Steelcase opens flagship dealer showroom in Hyderabad

Steelcase, leading office furniture manufacturer, opened its flagship dealer showroom at Road no 45, Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: Post covid, there is lot of emphasis on flexible working pattern, work hours and furniture too. With many companies insisting on Work from Office (WFO) culture, managements are looking for some hybrid workstations for their employees.

While those continuing the Work from Home (WFH) pattern, are opting for trendy or customized work desks to ensure comfort and flexibility.

Catering to these requirements, Steelcase, leading office furniture manufacturer, opened its flagship dealer showroom at Road no 45, Jubilee Hills on Friday.

As most of insurance companies were continuing WFH culture, a few IT, professional services, banking sector and local companies, had shifted to WFO. Managements had realized that productivity of their employees was not to the expected levels and company culture was also suffering, said Steelcase Asia Pacific president Uli Gwinner here on Friday.

The focus was now on smart working solutions for managements and their employees. Fixed desks had become history and dedicated workstations, phone booths and enclaves provide places for more focus and privacy. Within the available space, managements were looking for hybrid meeting rooms and flexible team space to accommodate work needs, he said.

“We offer hybrid meeting rooms, which can be installed and uninstalled in just three hours. There is furniture, designed for breakout areas and social space within offices” said Steelcase Managing Director (India) Tirthankar Basu.

After Bengaluru, Hyderabad along with Mumbai and Delhi were leading markets for Steelcase, which has its manufacturing unit at Pune.