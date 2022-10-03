Steps being taken to improve infra of RIMS: Adilabad Collector

(Collector Sikta Patnaik interacts with patients at RIMS in Adilabad on Monday) Collector Sikta Patnaik said measures were being taken to improve infrastructure at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad.

Patnaik visited various wards of the medical institution and inspected the facilities being extended to patients. She said the medical staff strength was increased to meet growing demands. She stated that a special ward was created for children and another ward for providing treatment to patients of viral fever. She stressed on the need to improve sanitation measures.

The Collector also said that steps were taken to improve the infrastructure of the facility which was playing a vital role in rendering services during medical emergencies. She informed that a CT scan machine was created for the convenience of the patients. She added that efforts were on to repair a lift and other defunct facilities.

Additional Collector Rizwan Basha Shaik, RIMS director Dr Jaisingh Rathod, medical superintendent Dr Ashok and many doctors were present.