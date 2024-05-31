Stray dogs attack leaves two kids injured in Kollapur town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 07:46 PM

Nagarkurnool: Two four-year-old boys suffered grievous injuries in separate incidents after a pack of stray dogs attacked them in Kollapur town on Friday. According to reports, in the first incident, Dhanush was attacked by stray dogs while he was playing in front of his house.

He was rushed to the government hospital by his parents. However, since the injuries were of serious nature he was shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. In the second incident, Rohit was attacked by stray dogs.

Hearing the cries of the boy, parents and neighbours rushed for help and rescued him.

The boy’s parents immediately rushed him to the government hospital in the town. Since the injuries were not so deep he was discharged after treatment.