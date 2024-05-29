Medak: Farmers stage protest due to lack of seeds in Toopran

Farmers from nearby villages formed a serpentine queue at th Agro Sev Centre in Toopran to buy seeds, but they became agitated when they were told that there were no stocks leading to the protests.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 05:46 PM

Farmers standing in queues at Agro Seva Centre in Toopran town of Medak district on Wednesday.

Medak: Agitated farmers blocked traffic on the roads in Toopran town, when they were told that there were no stocks of seeds to be given to them on Wednesday. Police had to intervene and convince the farmers to call of their blockade with the promise that they would speak to the agriculture department officials about the seed shortage.

As the monsoon is expected to touch Telangana on June 6, farmers were busy making arrangements to start the sowing operations. However, they were forced to spend most of their time standing in queue lines rather than working in their agriculture fields. Farmers were coming to the agro seva centres to buy Sun hemp, Dhaninch and cotton seeds. Earlier, the farmers have placed chappals, bags and passbooks in queue lines at the agriculture department office to collect tokens for purchasing seeds.