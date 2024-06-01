Ramagundam police seize Rs 15 lakh worth cotton seeds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 08:06 PM

Ramagundam police commissioner M Srinivasulu examing seized cotton seeds at commissionerate office, Godavarikhani on Saturday.

Peddapalli: Ramagundam police arrested two persons for illegally selling banned cotton seeds (BT-3) and seized five quintals of seed (Rs 15 lakh worth).

Producing the accused before media persons in Godavarikhani on Saturday, Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu said raids were conducted on the house of Karnakonda Chandrashekhar in Bopparam and five quintals of cotton seed stored illegally was seized.

Chandrashekhar told police that he had bought the seed from Razak of Bhainsa and Jhani of Mandamarri.

Sollu Peddaiah supplied the seed to them. Based on the information, police arrested Suram Dileep from Chakpelli. Another accused Kalluri Venkatesh is absconding.