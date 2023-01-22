Stones removed from bladder in a 3 year-old in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:46 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: Nephrologists at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU ), Hitec City have successfully removed stones from the urinary bladder of a 3-year-old boy.

The boy was suffering with severe pain while passing urine and tests revealed two stones of size 1.6 cm each in the urinary bladder. Given the patient’s age and potential complications of conventional surgery, the team of surgeons headed by Dr Deepak Ragoori, senior urologist and Facility Director, AINU, conducted the surgery through endoscopy and laser lithotripsy.

“We performed the surgery with instruments that are designed for children in specific and using an advanced thulium fiber laser. The stones were completely transformed to fine dust and sucked out. The surgery was completed in less than 45 min with no complications and the child was sent home the very next day,” Dr Deepak Ragoori said.

Other caregivers involved in the procedure included Dr Md Taif Bendigeri, Dr. Prabhu Karunakaran, Paediatric Urologist , Dr.Leela Krishna and Dr. Nityanand Lanka, Chief Anesthesiologist.