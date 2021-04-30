Warangal: OP services begin at KMC hospital

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Warangal Urban: Outpatient services at the 150-bed superspeciality hospital on the Kakatiya Medical College campus began on Friday. The hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

According to officials, OP services in the departments of Urology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery and Pediatrics have commenced for the benefit of patients as the MGM Hospital was converted into a Covid-19 hospital. The officials announced that services in other departments would begin in a week and that there is no shortage of medicine or oxygen at the hospital. KMC Principal Dr Sunkaraneni Sandya Rani, MGMH Superintendent Dr K Nagarjun Reddy, Nodal Officer Dr Gopal Rao, and others were present at the launch of the OP services.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .