AINU Surgeons remove tumour in kidney of patient through robotic surgery

Surgeons remove tumour in kidney of patient through robotic surgery

The patient, who has received a donor kidney from his brother in 2007, had developed a tumour in his transplanted kidney

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 06:53 PM

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Banjara Hills on Friday announced successful removal of a tumour in a transplanted kidney of a 43-year-old patient, hailing from Nallagandla through robotic surgery.

The patient, who has received a donor kidney from his brother in 2007, had developed a tumour in his transplanted kidney. The medical team that removed the tumour from the kidney through robotic surgery included MD and Chief Urologist, AINU, Dr C Mallikarjuna and Dr S M Ghouse.

Traditionally, surgical procedures for such cases involve clamping the arteries to halt blood supply to the kidney, followed by tumor removal and suturing. However, this approach carries risks of prolonged hospitalization and potential kidney failure due to restricted blood flow.

The AINU surgeons opted for robotic surgery, as it would enable the patient to recover quickly. With minimal disruption of blood flow, the surgeons removed the tumour. The patient’s creatinine level came to normal after the surgery.

“This case presented a unique challenge, but our team’s expertise in robotic surgery allowed us to navigate it successfully,” Dr Mallikarjuna and Dr Ghouse said.