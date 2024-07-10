Stray dogs attack 6-year-old boy in Sangareddy

Yet another stray dog attack was reported at Shanthi Nagar of Sangareddy town as a pack of stray dogs attacked a 6-year-old boy on Wednesday.

10 July 2024

The victim Shajan Pasha was playing on the premises of his house when the pack of dogs attacked him. However, the residents came to his rescue and saved his life.

Pasha sustained multiple injuries all over his body. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

It is to be recalled stray dogs mauled a boy to death at Isnapur in June. Multiple stray dog attacks were reported across the district during the past couple of months.

Karimnagar: Three persons including two students of a private school were injured in a stray dog attack in Gunj market area here on Wednesday.

The stray dogs moving in the locality attacked the people passing through the area. Students Malyala Sriman, Pujitha and another person were injured in the attack.

The local people chased away the dogs and shifted the injured persons to the district headquarters hospital.