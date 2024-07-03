Watch: Stray dogs attack child playing outside home in Sangareddy

3 July 2024

Screengrab of a video showing a pack of dogs attacking a child in Sangareddy on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: In a disturbing incident, a child was injured after being attacked by a pack of six stray dogs while playing outside his home in Sangareddy. The child was rescued by the local residents who rushed to his aid.

A CCTV footage of the incident, now widely shared on social media, captures the horrifying moment the dogs attacked the child. Responding to the boy’s cries for help, residents used stones to beat and chase the dogs away. Despite their swift actions, the boy reportedly sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to the government hospital for treatment.

This incident is part of a troubling trend in Telangana, where stray dog attacks on children have become increasingly common. Just recently, a six-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs at a dump yard in Miyapur. In another incident in April 2024, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was fatally attacked by stray dogs while playing outside an under-construction apartment building in Gayatri Nagar.

The continued threat posed by stray dogs has left many residents of Hyderabad and surrounding districts in fear for their safety. Despite these repeated attacks and rising concerns from citizens, authorities have yet to take effective measures to address the stray dog menace.

