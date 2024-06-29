Patancheru witnesses 96 stray dog attacks in June alone!

The death of a six-year-old boy in an attack by a pack of street dogs at Isnapur on Friday has exposed how serious the issue was, even as five stray dog attacks were reported under Patancheru mandal on Friday alone.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 08:45 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: Stray dogs continue to pose a serious threat to humans and livestock as well as across the erstwhile Medak district, with the Patancheru Area Hospital alone recording 96 stray dog attacks in the last 28 days.

The death of a six-year-old boy in an attack by a pack of street dogs at Isnapur on Friday has exposed how serious the issue was, even as five stray dog attacks were reported under Patancheru mandal on Friday alone. Patancheru Area Hospital RMO Dr Praveen said that they had recorded 96 stray dog attack cases from June 1 till June 28, which meant, more than three persons were being bitten by stray dogs in Patancheru mandal alone every day. The number could be more, with a number of cases going unreported. While some of the victims were going to other hospitals, a few others were receiving treatment in private hospitals. Most of these victims were children, he noted.

Recently, a stray dog went on a rampage, biting 10 persons on a single day in Lakdaram village. With the population of stray dogs multiplying due to lack of birth control measures, dogs were now regularly seen chasing two-wheeler riders everywhere. In a few incidents, two-wheeler riders sustained serious injuries after falling off their bikes while being chased by the stray dogs.

Speaking to Telangana Today, P Sathaiah, a citizen of Rameshwarambanda, urged the government to take up strict birth control measures to restrict the stray dog population. People were afraid to send their children out alone to school or tuition.

Meanwhile, a shepherd, Tirupathi said they had lost many sheep and goats in stray dog attacks. The dogs were also biting cows, buffaloes and calves when they could not find enough food outside.

Interestingly, even after the death of the migrant labourer’s son in Isnapur on Friday, the district administration is yet to comment on the incident or announce any initiative to tackle the menace so far.