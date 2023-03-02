Street dogs attack two students of RGUKT-Basar in Nirmal

Two students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar were injured after street dogs attacked them on the campus on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:43 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Representational image.

Nirmal: Two students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar were injured after street dogs attacked them on the campus on Thursday.

The two, both engineering second year students, suffered injuries on their legs after the dogs bit them while they were on the way to appear for an examination.

They were immediately shifted to a health centre on the campus, where they have been kept under observation by a team of doctors.

RGUKT director Prof Satish Kumar Peddapelli said a squad would be roped in to capture the dogs and to address the menace of street dogs on the campus.

He requested the students not to panic.