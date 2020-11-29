Strive hard to serve people: Mahesh Bhagwat

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat urged the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and the youth to strive hard with service as the motto in nation-building.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of parade camp for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa in which about 200 youth from seven States participated, he appealed to the students to always remember the word ‘Service’ in NSS.

“Hands which help others are holier than lips that pray. So every youth should help their fellow citizens. Service to humanity is service to God and one should not forget it. God has given us two hands to do constructive work, not destructive ones,” Bhagwat said.

The Commissioner appreciated organisers for the conduct of the camp following precautions of Covid-19.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .