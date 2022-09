Student dies after falling under truck carrying Ganesh idol at Abids

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:26 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: A degree student died after coming under the rear wheels of a truck carrying a Ganesh idol at Abids on Friday night.

Sai (20), a resident of Aliabad had joined the immersion procession on Friday along with his friends. When their truck carrying the idol reached near Chermas on Abids road around 1.30 am, Sai fell off the truck and came under the rear wheels. He died on the spot.

The police booked a case against the driver of the truck and shifted the body to the OGH mortuary.