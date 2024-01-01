Hyderabad: Family attacked by staff over Biryani quality dispute

The family of eight persons had gone to the hotel and ordered a jumbo biryani. After the biryani was served the customers complained that it was not properly cooked.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:45 AM, Mon - 1 January 24

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Five members of a family were allegedly attacked when they objected to the quality of biryani at a hotel at Abids in the city on Sunday night.

Unhappy with the alleged quality of food, the customers were leaving the hotel when an argument ensued over payment of bill.

Heated exchanges took place between the waiters and customers following which the waiters armed with pipes and other articles attacked the customers including women leading to injuries.

On information the Abid Road police reached the spot and took into custody two people.