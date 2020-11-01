Student slits girlfriend’s throat in Andhra Pradesh

The incident occurred on Saturday night in the industrial belt of Gajuwaka.

Visakhapatnam: A ‘lover’ slit the throat of his girlfriend for allegedly going around with another boy.

Varalakshmi, 17, who has completed Intermediate (12th) class and Akhil, 20, a student of law in Andhra University, have been in love for the past couple of years. But of late, Varalakshmi was said to be chatting on mobile with another boy Ramu in the area. Akhil and Varalakshmi had some heated exchanges over this, with the former strongly objecting to her association with Ramu.

On Saturday evening, Akhil who lives in Chittibabu Colony, asked Varalakshmi to meet him near the Saibaba temple close to her residence in Sundaraiah Colony. When they met, there were some frayed tempers which finally saw Akhil slit the throat of Varalakshmi with a blade.

Some locals who saw this, caught Akhil who was trying to run away and handed him over to police, who have begun investigation from all angles.

Home minister M. Sucharita announced in Guntur that severe action would be taken on the culprits. She consoled the family members of victims over the telephone.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy took a serious view of the incident and directed the Director General of Police to take stern action against the criminals. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh to Varalakshmi’s family.

