Three Indian-origin students killed, two injured in car crash in Georgia
Police suspect that speed played a role in the crash on May 14. The vehicle overturned and ended up upside down in a tree line after the driver lost control.
Hyderabad: Three Indian-origin students were killed and two others injured in a car accident in Alpharetta, Georgia, last week. The five 18-year-olds attended Alpharetta High School and the University of Georgia.
Police suspect that speed played a role in the crash on May 14. The vehicle overturned and ended up upside down in a tree line after the driver lost control.
Aryan Joshi and Sriya Avasarala died at the scene, while Anvi Sharma succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. The injured students, Rithwak Somepalli and Mohammed Liyakath, are receiving treatment at North Fulton Hospital in Alpharetta, officials said.
