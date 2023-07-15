| Students Enrolling In Bba Retail Operations Course At Nizam College To Have 3 Days Apprenticeship

Retailers Association’s Skill Council of India will help students in obtaining apprenticeship programmes in shopping malls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Students enrolling in BBA Retail Operations programme at Nizam College will have three-days of classwork and remaining three days apprenticeship in the shopping malls or retail markets.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been executed between Retailers Association’s Skill Council of India, Commissionerate of Collegiate Education and Osmania University for introducing new BBA Retail Operations course from the academic year 2023-24 at Nizam College here on Saturday.

Retailers Association’s Skill Council of India will help students in obtaining apprenticeship programmes in shopping malls besides developing need-based curriculum, conducting orientation programmes and guest lectures etc.

Education department Secretary Karuna Vakati, TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana, Nizam College principal Prof. B. Bhima and Retailers Association’s Skill Council of India officials took part in the MoU exchange event.