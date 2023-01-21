Mahabubabad Collector felicitates student for attending YIP 2023 programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Collector K Shashanka, ZPHS student Sailekya, Guide Teacher Gurunadha Rao and others.

Mahabubabad: District Collector K Shanshanka appreciated Khambalapally ZPHS student E Sailekya who attended the Young Innovator’s Programme (YIP) 2023 programme at CCMB Hyderabad recently.

At a meeting held the Collectorate complex here on Friday, Shashanka said that it was a proud moment for the district as a Class 10 student from a government school attended the prestigious training programme by the CCMB.

“Saiekya got a rare opportunity to interact with the great scientists and researchers at the Centre. Other students must emulate Sailekya and excel in their studies and develop critical and logical thinking,” he said. The Collector also appreciated her guide teacher (Physical Science) Dr V Gurunadha Rao, Headmaster (HM) S Ramesh Babu for their guidance and encouragement.

The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) conducted the two-week Young Innovators’ Programme (YIP) 2023 for nearly 25 students of class 8 to 10 from January 4 to 13, 2023. The programme aimed at emphasizing creativity, keen interest and enthusiasm among the students. They are given access to active research labs via this programme.