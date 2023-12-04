Students visit farm, cement manufacturer in Mancherial

The students learned about the different stages of crop growth and how the crops were harvested. They could empower themselves on the importance of farming

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Students of Slate Excellence visit a farm at Mandapalli village in Jannaram mandal on Monday.

Mancherial: Students studying Grade I to III at Slate Excellence -Jannaram mandal centre toured the farm and learned about the different crops at Mandapalli village of Jannaram mandal on Monday.

Students were excited to be on the farm and to know about agriculture. They were eager to know about transplantation. Students raised various questions about the farm, the crops and livestock. They learned about the different stages of crop growth and how the crops were harvested. They could empower themselves on the importance of farming.

Meanwhile, students from Grade VIII of the similar school had an industrial trip to a small scale cement manufacturer at Ponkal village in Jannaram mandal. They said that the visit helped to understand the theoretical concepts behind the production of cement. They stated that it developed their critical thinking skills. They added that the trip enabled them to look at problems from different perspectives.