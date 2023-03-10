STUTI training programme for women commences at NITW

34 participants from all the neighboring states of Telangana have joined the training program at NITW to learn theoretical and practical hands-on training

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Warangal: To commemorate international women’s day, NIT Warangal has started a one-week training programme exclusively for women research scholars, students, and faculty across the country as part of the Synergistic Training Program Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI) sponsored by Department of Science and Technology (DST) on Friday.

34 participants from all the neighboring states of Telangana have joined the program to learn the theoretical and practical hands-on training on the sophisticated state-of-the-art equipment located at Central Research Instrumentation Facility. The participants will stay on campus for one week completely during the training period.

Raja Ramanna Fellow and Retd Chief Scientist, CSIR-NGRI, Dr Kirti Srivastava, attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest. She explained research methodologies and case studies of Tsunami hazards in nuclear power stations.

Incharge Director NITW Prof N V Uma Mahesh emphasized the importance of the Central Research Instrumentation Facility created by NIT Warangal that is catering to the research needs not only of the different departments of the institute but also of the research community across the country.

Dean Research and Consultancy Prof Somasekhar VT spoke on the importance of learning scientific knowledge by the women community of the nation.