Subhash Reddy is TRS in-charge for Hyderabad MLC polls

Published: 6:56 pm

Hyderabad: MLC Seri Subhash Reddy has been appointed as TRS in-charge for the elections to the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates constituency.

In a statement, Subshash Reddy vowed to work to meet the expectations of Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao by enrolling graduate voters in large numbers within the constituency limits and also strengthen the party cadre to win the MLC seat.

