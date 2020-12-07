Successful bandh will send strong message to Centre: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Nalgonda: Calling upon the TRS elected representatives and the party members to participate in Bharath Bandh on December 8, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday stressed the need to mount pressure on the Centre for revocation of three new farm laws.

Speaking at a media conference along with Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, the Energy Minister said that the three farm laws brought in by the Centre would not only harm the interests of farmers, but also affect the interest of the consumers. They would give a free hand to the corporate companies to sell the food product at the price fixed as per their wish. They would also facilitate them to store the food product without any restrictions, he added.

He regretted that the Centre had brought in the three laws diluting the existing Acts which aimed at protecting the interests of the farmers. He accused the Centre of conspiring to bring the agriculture sector under the control of corporates, which is detrimental to agrarian community.

Reminding the steadfast agitation by the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh against the laws, he underlined the need for make Bharath Bandh call and asked people to voluntarily participate in the bandh and make it a success to send a strong message to the Central government.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .