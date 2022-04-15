Sudharshan scores hat-trick goals of Narsing Rao Vetarans Football Trophy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: Sudarshan scored three goals as JJNC ‘B’ thrashed Benfica Bolarum 6-0 in the inaugural match of the Narsing Rao Vetarans Memorial Football tournament at Bolarum Ground on Friday.

Kanan added two while Mohammed scored a goal for the winners.

Results: JJNC B 6 (Sudarshan 3, Kanan 2, Mohd 1) bt Benfica Bolarum 0

Bolarum Green 3 (Goverdhan 1, Ravi Kiran 1, Praveen 1) bt Cantonment FC 2 (Sridhar 1, Srinivas 1);

VV Nagar 4 (Jayanth 2, Uday 2) bt AFC Gymkhana 1 (Rangavedhra 1);

7 Stars 6 (Alamadhar 3, Nagaraj 2, David Prasuna 1) bt Jawahar Soccer Club ‘A’ 0.

