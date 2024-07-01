Hyderabad: Class 10 student dies by suicide

A class 10 student has died by suicide in his house at Officers Quarters, Bolarum on Monday. He is suspected to have been upset over failing in exams and took the extreme step, police said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 10:50 PM

The 16-year-old boy, who was a student at a private school had failed in the first attempt. However, he appeared for the supplementary exams recently but failed to clear the examination. Upset over it, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his bedroom while his family members were not present in the house.

No suicide note was found.

The Bolarum police said enquiries are on his family members, school authorities and friends.

The case is being investigated. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue.