| Morning Walk Turns Tragic Two Women Killed As Biker Rams Into Them In Hyderabad

Morning walk turns tragic: Two women killed as biker rams into them in Hyderabad

The victims Polam Balamani and Radhika of Risala Bazaar, were on way to the Cantonment Park at Bolarum for a morning walk when a man driving a sports bike hit them outside the park

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In a Bolarum incident two women who were on a morning walk were killed when a biker rammed into them at Bolarum on Sunday.

The victims Polam Balamani (60) of Sai colony and Radhika (48) of Risala Bazaar, were on way to the Cantonment Park at Bolarum for a morning walk when a man driving a sports bike hit them outside the park. Both the women fell on the ground and sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, said Bolarum Inspector, G Lakshmi Madhavi.

The driver of the bike was identified as Aditya, a resident of Uppal who was heading to Shamirpet to attend at bike racing event. He works with an IT company and regularly travels to Shamirpet on his sports bike to attend the event.

“The biker was driving at a high speed and could not control his vehicle on spotting the women pedestrians crossing the road. He rammed into them leading their death,” said the Inspector.

Balamani and Radhika, were regular at the park in the mornings for last several years.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. After autopsy the bodies were handed over to the family members. A case is registered and the vehicle seized.

Also Read Telangana: Transgender dies after falling from moving train at Jangaon