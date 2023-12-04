Monday, Dec 4, 2023
Rashtrapati Nilayam to remain closed between December 11 and 25

Hyderabad: Due to the visit and stay of President of India, Droupadi Murmu for a short time in the month of December, as a part of the winter sojourn, the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad will remain closed for visitors/ public from December 11 to December 25, 2023.

“All the visitors are requested to avoid visiting Rashtrapati Nilayam during the above mentioned dates,” Manager, President’s Secretariat, Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, in a press release said.

