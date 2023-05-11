Sudheer Babu’s “Harom Hara” gets a release date

The makers of Harom Hara released a kind of first glimpse in the name of "the first trigger of Harom Hara," marking the birthday of Sudheer Babu.

Hyderabad: Sudheer Babu loves action movies. After getting good acclaim for his performances in V and Hunt, Sudheer Babu once again tries the action genre, but this time with a subject that is periodically set up. Besides Maama Mascheendra, Sudheer Babu has one more film in his lineup, and that’s Harom Hara. The makers of Harom Hara released the setup poster of the film long ago to announce its production.

Today, the makers released a kind of first glimpse of the film in the name of “the first trigger of Harom Hara,” marking the birthday of Sudheer Babu. The first glimpse shows that the film is set in Chittoor and has the vibe of an action drama. The glimpse doesn’t show Sudheer Babu’s looks but has his vocals for a powerful dialogue. The lead character, Subrahmanyam’s relationship with his gun is described in the dialogue.

Along with the release of the video glimpse, the makers also announced the release date of the film, which is December 22 in theatres.

Harom Hara is written and directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka. Sumanth Naidu is producing the film under the banner of Subrahmanyeswara Cinemas. Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music director.

