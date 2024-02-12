IPS officers reshuffle: Dr Tarun Joshi new Rachakonda CP; Sudheer Babu transferred

G Sudheer Babu has been posted as IGP Multizone – II and placed the FAC Multizone – I

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 09:33 PM

G Sudheer Babu has been posted as IGP Multizone – II and placed the FAC Multizone – I

Hyderabad: In a minor reshuffle of senior IPS officers, the State Government on Monday transferred Commissioner of Rachakonda Commissionerate, G Sudheer Babu to IGP Multizone II and posted Dr Tarun Joshi as the Commissioner Rachakonda. G Sudheer Babu has been posted as IGP Multizone – II and placed the FAC Multizone – I.

Some of the other IPS transfers include DIG M Srinivasulu, who has been posted as Commissioner Ramagundam, L S Chowhan –DIG Zone VII, D Joel Davis – Joint CP (Traffic) Cyberabad, Narayana Naik – DIG SCRB CID Hyderabad, K Apoorva Rao – SP TSRTC, D Uday Kumar – DCP (south west) Hyderabad, R Giridhar DCP (East) Hyderabad, D Muralidhar – Deputy Director RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy , Sadhana Rashmi Perumal – DCP Task Force Hyderabad and Dr. B Naveen Kumar is asked to report to DGP office.