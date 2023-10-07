Sukant Kadam clinches Silver at Western Australia Para-Badminton International

By IANS Published Date - 11:10 AM, Sat - 7 October 23

New Delhi: Ace shuttler Sukant Kadam won silver in Singles SL4 category at the recently concluded Western Australia Para-Badminton International tournament. Sukant was ranked no 2 in the tournament and went down fighting to Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan.

The shuttler had a very good tournament defeating some strong opponents en route to finals. He defeated Frace’s Guillaume Gailly in 3 sets in the quarterfinals and also defeated India’s Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in the semifinals. Sukant gave a tough fight to Fredy Setiawan. The final score was 12-21 and 8-21.

Talking about the same Sukant Kadam said, “I didn’t have a very good match in the finals, I could have played better and executed well. Though I am happy with how I have performed in the tournament. Now my focus in the Asian Para Games and this tournament gave me good match practice before the Asian Games.