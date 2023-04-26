Summer camps in Hyderabad begin with a bang

The special summer coaching camps will be held in 44 different sporting disciplines in 915 centres across Hyderabad between 6.15 am and 8.15 am

Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Children perform Mallakhamb at Victory Playground in Khairatabad.

Hyderabad: The summer coaching camps for school-going children between 6 years and 16 years across Hyderabad, an annual fixture of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), got underway here on Tuesday. The special summer coaching camps, which will not only offer fun filled sporting activities but also keep children engaged in physical activity, will be held in 44 different sporting disciplines in 915 centres across Hyderabad between 6.15 am and 8.15 am.

The GHMC is leveraging the services of 77 part-time coaches and 712 honorarium coaches who will provide training to the children. The participants can register by entering their details in the online GHMC Sports portal (www.sports.ghmc.gov.in ) by paying a nominal fee of Rs 50 for shuttle, badminton, roller skating, cricket, tennis and Rs 10 is the fee for other games.

Besides training children in different sports, the GHMC will also organize competitions at the summer camps. The other activities that will be held as part of the GHMC Summer Coaching Camp 2023 include quiz competitions, awareness sessions on various sporting topics, and tournaments of selected games. “To promote sports, we will also invite national and international players and organize interactive sessions with children as a part of these coaching camps,” said a GHMC official.

On Tuesday, the GHMC sports camps were inaugurated at Victory Playground in Khairatabad Zone, and several children showcased their talent by performing gymnastics, Mallakhambs and Fencing. On Wednesday a similar programme will be held at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium in Charminar Zone and on Thursday the camp will start at Marredpally Play Ground in Secunderabad Zone. Similarly, on Friday, the camp inaugural will be held in Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones and on Saturday the GHMC Summer Coaching Camp 2023 will be held in the LB Nagar Zone.