Summer rains to pause, day temperatures to soar in Hyderabad 

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:22 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad should brace themselves for a hot and dry spell as the summer rains are expected to pause. According to the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H), day temperatures are likely to spike up to 36 degrees Celsius, making the weather uncomfortable for people across the city.

The IMD-H has predicted a dry spell for the next few days, with no significant rain expected during this period. The absence of rainfall could further add to the soaring temperatures in the city, making it difficult for people to step out during the day.

Night temperatures, too, would soar to 23 degrees Celsius, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Although some districts including Nirmal, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial, Nizamabad, and Mancherial are expected to receive very light to light rains for the next three days, the maximum temperatures would soar across all districts.

