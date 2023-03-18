Summer showers to continue; Hyderabad to experience light rains on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Intermittent rains kept lashing the city on Saturday with the summer showers continuing to provide reprieve from hot summer conditions.

The weekend largely remained cloudy and interspersed with drizzles, a pleasant weather prevailed in the city and the outskirts.

While the day temperature did not cross the 30 degree Celsius mark in most parts, the minimum temperature hovered around 17 degree Celsius. At HMT Hills, Hydernagar, the lowest temperature of the day in the city was recorded at 16.7 degree Celsius.

The outskirts received more rains than the city core with Ushodaya Colony park area recording 43.5 mm followed by Jeedimetla (40.5 mm). In the city core, the showers were more scattered.

For Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains with a generally cloudy sky.

According to the weather forecast, the city will receive scattered showers throughout the day, with the possibility of thunderstorms in some areas. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has further predicted that the rainfall is likely to cease in the city on March 20. The weather is expected to clear up after Sunday, with the possibility of sunny weather and warm temperatures in the coming days.

While Hyderabad will continue to experience light rains on Sunday, other districts such as Karimnagar, Warangal, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, and Yadadri will experience moderate rains.

The weather department has also warned of the possibility of strong winds and thunderstorms in these areas, and has advised people to take necessary precautions.