Sunday Funday at Tank Bund, Charminar to get bigger this weekend

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:53 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: After a gap of several weeks, the popular Sunday Funday at Tank Bund and Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam was revived the day before Independence Day and the events turned out to be a hit with Hyderabadis.

This weekend, the events are all geared up to become bigger and better. Marking the conclusion of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu, band performances, cultural activities, and games will be organised. Artists and musicians are also welcome to display their talent at the events.

“Aug 21st (Sunday) – Sunday Funday at Tank Bund & ek sham Charminar ke Naam to conclude Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu. Come with friends & family for a relaxed enjoyable evening. Artists/musicians welcome to come & display their talent (sic),” tweeted Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

The Sunday-Funday programme was initially started in 2021 and after a few weeks, it was temporarily halted owing to several reasons including Covid-19 restrictions.