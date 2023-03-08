Sunflower oil brand Gold drop releases Indian food trends for 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: Based on voting from foodies and home chefs drawn from across the country, noted sunflower oil brand gold drop has released Indian food trends for 2023.

According to the Indian food trends, food lovers have embraced experimentation in appetizers, main courses, desserts and beverages. Many have voted for cheese, which is versatile and comes in so many forms and flavors. International trends like fondue are also being seen in Telangana which includes a sub-category cheesy dips.

People across the world have endorsed Millets and in Telangana, millets are being hailed as super foods and the solution to food and nutrient security.

Back to our roots is another trend wherein cooking shows as well as households are experimenting with recipes made by family elders and those that may have been forgotten or take a little effort to recreate.

Another food trend is the use of in-betweeners. “Make something shallow fried, poached, mashed or mixed and put it in between slices of bread, buns, pao, roti, paratha, phulka and it is ready as a quick, non-messy snack, lunch or even dinner,” press release said.

Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop, says, “Food is all about experimentation and every year there are different trends, which adds to the amazing side of food preparation.”