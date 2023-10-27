Sunitha Laxma Reddy resigns as chairperson of Women’s Commission

Sunitha Laxma Reddy resigned from the post 2 years before the end of her tenure as she will be contesting from Narsapur in the upcoming Telangana assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS’ Narsapur candidate, Sunitha Laxma Reddy has resigned from the post of chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women on Friday.

In this regard, Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari released orders accepting her resignation.

CM K Chandrashekar Rao handed over the B Form to Sunitha on Wednesday (October 25).

She was appointed as chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women on December 27, 2020.