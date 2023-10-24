Power cuts happening across country except in Telangana, says Harish Rao

Pointing out the achievements under the governance of Telangana CM KCR, Harish Rao said, Under nine years of his rule there is no drought and curfew situation. People are happy and a lot of investments are coming into the state

Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Sangareddy: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and state Finance Minister Harish Rao on Tuesday claimed that power cuts are happening across the country except for Telangana adding that the electricity situation in Karnataka has worsened under the Congress government.

Speaking to reporters, Harish Rao said, “Only three hours of electricity is given to the farmers near the Karnataka border. Their (Karnataka) fields have dried up. Farmers in Karnataka are saying that during BJP rule they would get power for 8 hours but after the Congress came they are just getting three hours.” Pointing out the achievements under the governance of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Harish Rao said,” Under nine years of his rule there is no drought and curfew situation. People are happy and a lot of investments are coming into the state.”

“There are power cuts across the country, but if there is any state without the power cuts it is only Telangana,” he added.

He further stated that BRS and KCR are set to return to power for the third consecutive time.

“Tell as many stories as you want but KCR Hattrick is certain,” Harish Rao said.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

