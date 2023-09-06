Telangana witnesses unprecedented development under KCR’s leadership: Minister Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Warangal: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao praised the remarkable transformation of Telangana over the past decade under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He emphasised that the state had undergone significant positive changes, making a stark contrast to the hardships faced during 60 years of Congress rule and 10 years of BJP rule.

Speaking at several foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremonies worth Rs 27 crore in the Parakal constituency on Wednesday, Rao flayed the Congress party, asserting that they lacked a vision and sensible leadership. Furthermore, he labelled the BJP as a non-influential party in the state.

He called upon the people to support Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Referring to the development in the Parkal constituency, Rao credited the development to the dedicated efforts of local MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, commending his passion for progress and urging the public to stand by him.

District Collector Pravinya, people’s representatives, and government officials were present.