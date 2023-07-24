| Sunny Deol Reveals The First Look Poster Of His Son Rajveers Debut Film Dono

Sunny Deol reveals the first look poster of his son Rajveer’s debut film ‘Dono’

The poster captures Rajveer and Paloma seated by the beach, relishing the captivating scenery, as they both turn their backs to the camera.

By ANI Published Date - 01:49 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Mumbai: Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish is all set to don the director’s hat with his debut film, titled ‘Dono’. Interestingly, the film isn’t just Avnish’s directorial debut but also the launch of Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma in Bollywood.

Sunny Deol made his fans and followers also a part of his son Rajveer’s new beginning as he shared a poster of the film on Instagram.

Sharing the poster,”It’s the start of a new beginning! #Dono, TEASER OUT TOMORROW! Directed by @avnish.barjatya, Starring #RajveerDeol & @palomadhillon @rajshrifilms @officialjiostudios #DonoTheFilm #TeaserOutOn25thJuly @donothefilm, Sunny Deol’s also shared the teaser date with fans.

Marking its 75th year in the Hindi Film Industry, Rajshri Production on Thursday took to Insta and announced their 59th film, a love story titled â€˜Donoâ€™ along with a teaser date announcement. Along with the announcement, they dropped the teaser. The teaser will be out on July 25.

A debutant director presenting two new faces in a fresh love story is a nostalgic throwback to Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s debut film ‘Maine Pyar Kiyaa’ (1989) which was directed by the-then debutant director Sooraj Barjatya.

Avnish will helm Rajshri’s 59th film as a director, having previously worked as an Assistant Director on the mega-blockbuster Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and as an Associate Director on the critically acclaimed Uunchai (2022).

In 2020, Rajveer’s grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra shared the update on social media. “Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut,” wrote the ‘Dharam Veer’ actor.

“I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol,” he added.

The film helmed by Avnish Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya, and Jyoti Deshpande. Creative production is led by Sooraj Barjatya for the film which will be in cinemas soon.