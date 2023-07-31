Supreme Court Hearing On Manipur Assault Video | Chief Justice DY Chandrachud | Manipur News

On July 28, the Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was scheduled to take up several cases related to ethnic violence in Manipur.

Hyderabad: On July 28, the Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was scheduled to take up several cases related to ethnic violence in Manipur. Unfortunately, the proceedings had to be deferred due to the Chief Justice’s health issues. One of the significant cases the court will be hearing is the Manipur viral video case, which has shocked the nation. A fresh petition has been filed concerning the incident. The petition is connected to FIR number (110)(6)(2023), registered at the Nongpok Sekmai Police Station of the B Phainom village.Expressing his dismay over the incident, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud called it “simply unacceptable” and “grossest of constitutional abuse.”