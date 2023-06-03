Suraksha Day to be observed in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Jogulamba Gadwal district Superintendent of Police K Srujana (File Photo)

Jogulamba Gadwal: As part of the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations, Suraksha Day (Safety Day) will be observed on Sunday in the district.

To mark this occasion, a Police Blue Colts and patrol cars rally will be organised at 10 am in the district, starting from YSR Chowk and concluding at Jammichedu. Following the rally, an open house event will take place at Birelli Chowrasta at 11:40 am.

There will be a demonstration of the ancient martial art form, Kalaripayattu, presented by talented artists from Nitya Chaitanya Kalari Academy.

At 7 pm, the District Police Parade Ground will host an awards ceremony to honor police officers who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their duties, SP K Srujana said in a statement issued on Saturday.