Surdarshana Homam on Spiritual Day at Bhadradri

Kothagudem: The authorities of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam have made arrangements to perform Surdarshana Homam and organise cultural programmes at the temple marking Spiritual Day on June 21.
A statement from the devasthanam here on Tuesday informed that the Spiritual Day ritual organised as part of Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations would begin at 5.30 am with a Nagara Pradakshina and Surdarshana Homam would take place from 9.30 am to 11.30am. Cultural programmes would be conducted from 6 pm to 8.30 pm.