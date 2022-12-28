Bhadrachalam wore deserted look as the President arrives for day’s visit

The police imposed Section 144 and restricted public movements by putting up barricades from Sarapaka in Burgampad mandal and all over Bhadrachalam in view of the President’s visit to the town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:31 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Kothagudem: The temple town of Bhadrachalam wore a deserted look except for the movement of police and government vehicles as President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Wednesday to launch development works.

Even the alleyways in Bhadrachalam were closed along with all business establishments, shops at the temple area besides declaring a local holiday for schools and colleges. Patients who were in emergency were also stopped and have been taken to the hospitals in police vehicles.

There was opposition from different quarters, including the local MLA P Veeraiah to the restrictions on public movements during the President’s visit. Around 350 officials and 2,000 police personnel were on duty for the President’s visit.