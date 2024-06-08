Surmandal and Telangana Tourism to present Hindustani Classical recital at JNAFAU

Hindustani Classical recital of Ronkini Gupta at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University on June 22.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 06:17 PM

Ronkini Gupta (L), Ashish Ragwani.

Hyderabad: Surmandal in association with Telangana Tourism, the Government of Telangana will present a Hindustani Classical recital of Ronkini Gupta at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) on June 22 at 6.30 pm.

With over 25 years of music training, Ronkini Gupta is an accomplished vocalist. She is a three-time Filmfare nominated for best female playback singer for her chartbusters ‘Rafu’ from ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Chaav Laaga’ from the film ‘Sui Dhaaga’.

The third song ‘Tula Zapnaar Aahe’ won her the Zee Talkies–Maharashtra’s favourite singer award in 2020. She was recently honoured with the Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar Award.

Ashish Ragwani who accompanied stalwarts like Anup Jalota, Pt. Ravichari, will be on tabla and Deepak Marathe, who accompanied renowned musicians like Pt. Jayteerth Mevundi, Hariharan, will be on harmonium. Tickets to the show are available online at www.bookmyshow.com.