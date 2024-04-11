Telangana Tourism announces “Hyderabad to Arunachalam” spiritual package for summer tourism

Hyderabad residents can now embark on a spiritual retreat with a three-day tour scheduled for specific dates in April, May, and June.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 April 2024, 12:18 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism has announced a special package titled “Hyderabad to Arunachalam” for the public ahead of the summer tourism peak. Hyderabad residents can now embark on a spiritual retreat with a three-day tour scheduled for specific dates in April, May, and June. Priced at Rs 7,500 for adults and Rs 6,000 for children, the tour guarantees a peaceful journey starting from CRO Basheerbagh at 6:30 pm.

Day one of the tour commences with an early morning arrival at Kanipakam, providing an hour for refreshments and check-out, followed by a visit to Kanipakam Temple (darshan not included). The journey then progresses to Thiruvanamalai, with a lunch break and leisure time at TTDC Aalayam Hotel before exploring the Arunachaleswara Temple in the evening (darshan not included). The day concludes with dinner and an overnight stay at TTDC Aalayam Hotel.

On day two, after breakfast and check-out, the tour proceeds to Sripuram Golden Vehicle in Vellore, including lunch and a visit to the Sripuram Golden Temple (darshan not included). The return journey to Hyderabad commences in the late afternoon with dinner en-route.

The three-day tour provides twin-sharing accommodation and transportation. According to the tourism department, the package excludes expenses for darshan (temple visits) and meals, except those explicitly mentioned. For bookings and further information, interested individuals can contact +91 98485 40371.