Suryapet: Fisherman drowns in Musi project

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:25 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Representational Image

Suryapet: A fisherman drowned in Musi at Solipet of Suryapet district on Friday. The victim was identified as Erla Pitchaiah(36) from Jajireddygudem village in the district.

According to the police, the fisherman was living in a temporary shed at Solipet and was indulging in fishing in Musi project. He had ventured into Musi in order to pull the fishing net on Friday morning.

When the net accidentally wrapped around his legs, he fell into the waters from a raft made with thermocol and drowned.

Noticing it, the locals tried to save him, but failed in their efforts. The Suryapet rural police rushed to the spot and fished out the body of Pitchaiah from Musi.

