Ten persons injured in road accident in Suryapet

The road accident took place when people from Palakollu were returning to their village in an auto after attending a function in their relative’s house at Mukundapuram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:14 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Suryapet: At least 10 persons were injured when a car hit an auto – rickshaw from behind on the At least 10 personsinjured when a car hit an autorickshaw fromon National H ighway 65 at Akupamula of Munagala mandal in the district on Friday.



The road accident took place when people from Palakollu were returning to their village in an auto after attending a function in their relative’s house at Mukundapuram.

An overspeeding car hit the auto from behind resulting in the road mishap. The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital at Kodak for treatment.