Ten persons injured in road accident in Suryapet

The road accident took place when people from Palakollu were returning to their village in an auto after attending a function in their relative’s house at Mukundapuram.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 04:14 PM, Fri - 30 June 23
Suryapet: At least 10 persons were injured when a car hit an autorickshaw from behind on the National Highway 65 at Akupamula of Munagala mandal in the district on Friday.

An overspeeding car hit the auto from behind resulting in the road mishap. The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital at Kodak for treatment.
 

