Telangana: Missing woman found dead in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Representational Image.

Suryapet: A woman, who went missing three days ago, was found dead in Nallayene of Garidepally mandal in the district on Sunday.

K Sakkubayamma (50) from Ramachandrapuram of Garidepally mandal was found dead at Nallayene between Ramachandrapuram and Kodandarampuram. According to the police, Sakkubayamma had gone missing three days back. Based on the complaint of her relatives, a missing case was also filed.

Local people found her body near the road at Nallayene. The gold ornaments wore by her were also missing.

Garidepally police filed a case and are investigating.