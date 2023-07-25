Suryapet: One worker dies, two injured in accident in My Home Industries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Suryapet: One worker died and two others were injured when a pre-heating cuff holder collapsed in My Home Industries at Mellacheruvu in the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in unit-4 of My Home. On being alerted about the incident, Revenue Divisional Officer Jagadishwar Reddy rushed to the place and is monitoring the situation. Reddy said the two injured workers were shifted to a hospital at Kodad for treatment and their condition was out of danger.

On news reports in certain sections of the media and social media platforms that six persons died in the accident, he said one death was reported in the accident so far. The special rescue teams have taken up rescue operations and the entire debris was yet to be removed.