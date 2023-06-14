Suryapet: Woman found dead under suspicious conditions

Locals, who found the 46-year-old woman body floating in the water, alerted the Nagaram police, who reached the spot and retrieved the body

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Suryapet: A 46-year-old woman was found dead at Nagaram in Suryapet district on Wednesday under suspicious conditions.

Kanneboina Nagamma from Nagaram, who was missing for the last three days, was found dead in an agricultural open well at the village by the locals on Wednesday morning. Locals, who found her body floating in the water, alerted the Nagaram police, who reached the spot and retrieved the body.

According to the police, Nagamma’s relatives had filed a complaint with the Nagaram police three days ago, stating that she was missing. The police were searching for her, when the body was found. Further investigation is on.